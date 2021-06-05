TN govt cancels Class XII exams, CM Stalin urges PM Modi to scrap NEET as well

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Saturday announced the cancellation of Class XII board examination in view of the Covid-19 spread in the state.

The decision was made based on the feedback given by the School Education Department, which held a consultation with various stakeholders including health experts, students, educationists, academicians, parents, teachers, members of opposition parties, among others.

In a statement, Stalin said though there were mixed opinions on conducting the examination, everyone wanted to ensure that the physical and mental health of children are protected. “The impact of the second wave of Covid-19 is still very strong in many areas in the state… The health experts are predicting a third wave too. As the current guidelines only permit persons above 18 to be vaccinated, experts believe that allowing students, who are not eligible for vaccination, to write exams can increase the spread,” Stalin said.

He added that since the state government is firm on its policy of considering Class XII final marks alone for admission to higher educational institutions, a committee under the leadership of the School Education Department’s Principal Secretary will decide on the evaluation and compilation of the marks of Class XII students. Based on their report, the government will take a call on how the final marks can be awarded to students.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin writes to PM Modi urging him to cancel #NEET. Further, Stalin said that the state may be allowed to fill all professional seats including MBBS on the basis of Class XII marks alone. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/rR58VB2jIJ — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) June 5, 2021

On the other hand, Stalin also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to cancel NEET.

He added that the CBSE notified that Class XII examinations will not be held this year considering the health of the students and on similar lines, Tamil Nadu has also decided not to conduct Class XII state board exams.

“I am of the very strong view that conducting national- level entrance examination for any professional course would be immensely detrimental to the health and well being of the students. I, therefore, urge you to cancel the conduct of all national-level entrance examinations like NEET, as the same reasons adduced for cancelling the Class XII board examinations are equally applicable to entrance examinations as well. Our state may be allowed to fill all professional seats including M.B.B.S seats, on the basis of Class XII marks alone, as we always emphasised,” he added.