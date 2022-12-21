scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Tamil Nadu govt always concerned about welfare of minorities: Stalin

Indicating that the government would continue to safeguard the minorities' welfare, Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, said the party once led by Karunanidhi undertook various initiatives for Christians and Muslims.

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. (File Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Tamil Nadu government has always been concerned about the welfare of the minorities and been striving for their wellbeing since the times of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, said Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday.

Indicating that the government would continue to safeguard the minorities’ welfare, Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, said the party once led by Karunanidhi undertook various initiatives for Christians and Muslims.

“The Tamil Nadu government is always concerned about the welfare of the minorities,” he said.

“Not just the minorities, this government has been reaching out also to all sections in order to create a welfare State and an egalitarian society through the Dravidian model of governance. We succeeded in bringing about 2 lakh children to schools during the pandemic, took medicare to the doorstep of the poor, besides launched programmes for the differently abled, and Sri Lankan Tamils,” he said addressing a Christmas celebration at a college here.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete

Referring to the huge turnout and also the participation of Hindu and Muslim religious leaders in the celebrations, the Chief Minister said the celebrations depicted religious harmony.

More from Chennai

“I know you are eager to hear my response to the demand for appointing teachers in minority schools and extension of benefits to Adi Dravidar Christians. Both the issues have gone to the court. On reviving the financial assistance that has been stopped for minority schools, the State government will take appropriate steps if the Centre failed to do so,” said the Chief Minister.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 10:51:57 am
Next Story

Meta needs the ‘soul’ in within’s app to compete in VR, executive says

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close