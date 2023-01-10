TN Governor RN Ravi’s effigy burnt in Coimbatore over rechristening remark, VCK to lay siege to Raj Bhavan

Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) members Tuesday staged a demonstration in Coimbatore urging Governor RN Ravi to leave Tamil Nadu over his suggestion to rechristen the state.

Clad in black shirts, TPDK workers carried placards and raised slogans against the Governor. They claimed that Ravi was acting against the interests of Tamil Nadu and he should leave the state. The protesters also burnt an effigy of the Governor. The police later arrested the demonstrators.

Speaking to reporters, TPDK secretary Aarusamy said the state has been named Tamil Nadu after a lot of struggle.

Aarusamy also condemned the Governor’s decision to leave the Assembly hall midway through Monday’s legislative sitting. In Chennai, ruling DMK functionaries put up posters with anti-Governor slogans in some neighborhoods. Similar protests took place in Puducherry as well.

On Monday, a row broke out in the Tamil Nadu Assembly after Ravi made changes to the speech prepared by the state government. Chief Minister MK Stalin moved a resolution demanding the Speaker to take on record only the original speech prepared by the state government. Soon after Stalin moved the resolution, Ravi staged a walkout from the House in protest before the national anthem was played.

Most Opposition parties and other organizations condemned the Governor for skipping parts of the speech. Notably, ‘Dravidian model’ was among the expressions skipped by the Governor while making his speech. BJP MLAs led by Vanathi Srinivasan supported Ravi and said the DMK and its allies have insulted the Governor.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and MP Thol Thirumavalavan Monday issued a statement wherein he noted that his party will lay siege to Raj Bhavan on January 13 demanding the recall of the Governor.

In a statement, Thirumavalavan claimed the Governor is trying to create political unrest in the state and has disrespected the national anthem and the government elected by the people of Tamil Nadu. Thirumavalavan said the Governor has violated the Constitution. The VCK leader said the Governor, during his speech in the Assembly, skipped mentioning the names of leaders like Ambedkar, and Periyar and added his own remarks going against the tradition of the House.

“He has lost the eligibility to continue to be in the post of Governor, the Union Government should immediately recall him,” the statement read.

Thirumavalavan said that since the day he took charge in the state, Ravi has been acting against the interest of the people of Tamil Nadu. He claimed that the Sangh Parivar wanted to widen the conflict between the Union government and the state government and create political unrest in Tamil Nadu and the Governor’s action in the Assembly Monday along with his other activities seemed to confirm their suspicion.