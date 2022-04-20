TN Governor faces black flag protests; BJP alleges ‘security threat’

TAMIL NADU Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday faced black flag protests from DMK, its allies and other outfits during his visit to a mutt in Mayiladuthurai. The state BJP chief K Annamalai, later, alleged that the Governor’s convoy was attacked by DMK cadres with stones and flag poles. The state police, however, clarified that reports of attack were baseless.

Governor Ravi was on his way to visit Dharmapuram Adheenam mutt in Mayiladuthurai to attend a function when over 100 protesters from the ruling DMK and its allies waved black flags and raised “Go Back Governor” and “Go Back, Ravi” slogans. Police detained about 100 protesters.

The protests were part of the larger criticism being faced by Governor Ravi for delaying and stopping a few key legislations, including the anti-NEET Bill, passed by the state assembly, and for delaying assent to be given to the state cabinet decisions in sensitive matters.

BJP state president K Annamalai alleged the security of Ravi’s convoy was compromised and demanded Chief Minister M K Stalin apologise.

“Today’s incident was not a mere attack on the Governor by some DMK cadres but one instigated by the repeated statements made by DMK leaders in the past several days,” Annamalai said.

Later in the day, the state police issued a statement detailing the steps taken by the department to ensure smooth passage to Ravi.