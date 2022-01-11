TN girl dies allegedly after mother brands her with hot spoon, makes her inhale chilli vapour

A 9-year-old girl died at Veppanthattai in Tamil Nadu’s Perambalur district Sunday allegedly after her mother resorted to corporal punishment while reprimanding her for stealing money. Perambalur police have registered a case under section 174 (death under suspicious circumstances) of the CrPC based on a complaint by Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Satheesh Kumar.

The police later said the girl’s autopsy report was inconclusive and her internal organs will be sent for chemical analysis.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, the complainant said the deceased was the eldest child of daily wage labourers Raja and Manimegalai. She was a student of Class 3 and had two siblings. On January 5, the girl allegedly stole Rs 70 from a relative’s house. On learning about this, her mother Manimegalai brought her home and beat her up.

According to the VAO, Manimegalai and a relative Malliga allegedly branded the child with a hot spoon on her mouth and thighs, and forced her to inhale the vapour of chilli powder mixed in hot water. Later, the child fell ill.

The parents initially took her to a local hospital and later to KAP Viswanathan Government Medical College hospital in Tiruchy on Saturday. “The girl passed away early morning on Sunday. Doctors who treated her informed local police officials through whom we came to know about the incident,” Satheesh added.

Perambalur DSP C K Sanjeev Kumar told indianexpress.com that the child’s autopsy revealed that she may have died due to other causes besides her mother’s actions.

“She had been sick for a few days. She had stomach pain and was vomiting, which are symptoms of dengue or fever. The doctors said her lungs are clear, so we cannot say the death was because she inhaled the chilli vapour. They have advised us to send the internal organs for chemical analysis, which may help us determine the cause of death,” the DSP said, adding that it might take a month or so for the results to come.