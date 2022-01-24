TN girl death after ‘forced conversion bid’: HC summons person who shot video

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Monday ordered the person, who had shot the video of a 17-year-old girl talking about “forced conversion” days before her death, to appear for inquiry. The court also asked the man to submit the mobile phone he had used to shoot the video.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the girl’s father seeking a CB-CID probe.

The girl died on January 19 in a case of alleged suicide. In a purported video of the girl which has been doing the rounds, she said that the school where she studied had asked her to convert to Christianity and that she was facing trouble since she refused to comply.

When the matter came up for hearing, Justice GR Swaminathan, who had examined a statement recorded by the judicial magistrate, questioned the authenticity of the video that was doing the rounds on social media.

The government counsel submitted that they have added 37 witnesses in the case and examined 14 of them already. In addition, the mobile phone used for recording the video was necessary to verify the video’s authenticity. The council said a detailed investigation report will be filed in one week.

According to the girl’s father, the video was shot by a person called Muthuvel, and they had no clue about his recent whereabouts. The court directed the parents to appear before the investigating officer to give a statement and ordered Muthuvel, a local functionary of VHP, to appear before the investigation team by Tuesday morning.

The investigation team was also directed to submit the mobile for a forensic analysis and file a report before January 28, the next date of hearing.

With allegations of attempts at a forced religious conversion triggering a row, the court that heard the case last week said the probe should be focusing on the circumstances that led to the girl’s death.

Even as there was a demand from certain quarters for a second post-mortem to be conducted, the court requested the petitioner to receive the body and perform the final rites. The girl’s parents finally accepted the body after the court’s intervention.

The girl’s father’s petition alleged that the hostel warden had been harassing his daughter by making her clean toilets and the school campus. She was being forced to cook food in the hostel and not allowed to go home on holidays, the petition stated. It further alleged that the girl died by suicide only because of this torture meted out to her by the school management following her refusal to undergo religious conversion.

However, the Thanjavur district police had earlier stated that there was no complaint of forceful religious conversion.

Meanwhile, state school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that the matter should not be “politicised” or “given a communal spin”.

Stating that the recording of a minor’s video and sharing it online was inappropriate, Poyyamozhi added, “A detailed inquiry is in progress and Chief Minister M K Stalin will ensure that the guilty are punished.”

“Though it is Christian school, the majority of the students are Hindus. We have conducted spoken to students as well as former students and informed the police. The warden, who was arrested, had paid the student’s school fees when she was having problems earlier. But you can rest assured that the guilty will be punished,” Poyyamozhi further said.