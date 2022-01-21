TN girl’s death: BJP, VHP rake up ‘conversion’ issue

THE DEATH of a Class 12 girl, days after she consumed pesticide in her school hostel, snowballed into a social media campaign and led to local protests by Hindu outfits in Tanjavur on Thursday after BJP and VHP leaders circulated a 47-second video of the girl purportedly accusing the school management of troubling her after she refused to convert to Christianity.

According to multiple sources, including students and people close to the family, the girl had asked for permission from the school to visit home in Ariyalur district on January 7. The school authorities denied her permission, saying she could go home on January 10 along with other students for Pongal festival, which was on January 14.

However, on January 9, the girl consumed pesticides. Next day, she went home and was taken to a local clinic near her home on January 11 after she complained of stomach ache. She was given medicine and she was back home the same day.

On January 15, the pain aggravated and she was taken to Tanjavur Medical College, where a detailed examination found that her liver had been severely damaged. She died at the hospital on Wednesday.

Tanjavur Superintendent of Police G Ravali Priya told The Indian Express that they received a complaint on January 15 soon after her admission to Tanjavur Medical College. “That was when she revealed that she consumed pesticide. We executed all procedures required for a juvenile and a judicial magistrate recorded her video statement immediately,” she said.

Based on the girl’s statement, a school official was arrested two days ago. “After she died on January 19, we changed the charges and booked the school official for abetment to suicide. A detailed probe is on,” SP Priya said. When asked about the allegation of conversion attempt, a police officer involved in the investigation said it was one of the many charges the girl raised in her statement. Her other complaints were that she was ill-treated and tasked to do domestic chores, the officer said.

The school management was not available for comment.

On Thursday, BJP and VHP leaders released the video of the girl in which she says that a school administrator had demanded her to convert to Christianity two years ago and that she was being troubled by the management for refusing. Among those who posted the video was state BJP president K Annamalai.

A senior police officer and a local BJP leader said the video was neither shot by police nor her parents or relatives. “She had given many reasons for the suicide attempt. And she clearly said in the video that the particular incident in which the management asked her and her parents to convert to Christianity to avail better social support happened two years ago. We have registered a case, arrested and remanded the culprit the next day although political parties took it up only after her death. The video they are sharing online today was shot before her death, but they submitted it before the police only today,” the officer said.

“The video was shot by someone known to her parents and relatives. He is close to the BJP and VHP leadership in the locality. But for reasons including she being a minor and the questions asked were leading, we did not use it until her death,” said a senior BJP leader.

BJP state president Annamalai tweeted that conversion is a “fast-growing poisonous plant” in Tamil Nadu. He said many such incidents targeting poor sections are happening at many places. “The central government should step in,” Annamalai said.

Police said the girl’s statement before the magistrate named one school official, who was arrested. “We have spoken to other school officials and several students…. there were no complaints on conversion,” an officer said.