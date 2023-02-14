TN faeces in water tank case: Villagers demand fair probe, say cops are harassing

The Adi Dravidars of Vengaivayal village in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukkotai district submitted a petition to the district collector and urged her to ensure a fair investigation to identify the perpetrators who had mixed human faeces in the overhead water tank that supplies drinking water to the colony. The petition also sought the Chief Minister’s intervention.

The incident, which had triggered widespread outrage across the state, had taken place last December. Earlier, following complaints that the investigation by the local police was not heading in a proper manner, the DGP had ordered the transfer of the case to the CB-CID in January. It’s been over a month but the miscreants indulged in the incident are yet to be arrested.

A group of residents of the village also alleged that the officers of the CB-CID are harassing them. According to the villagers, the CB-CID reportedly conducted an inquiry on January 31 and the following days at the village and later summoned a few of the residents to the CB-CID’s office in Tiruchirapalli for an inquiry and during questioning, the officials allegedly forced the residents to confess that it was one among them who had committed the crime. They added that the officers hurled abuses at them when they refused to do so.

In a petition, the Dalit residents of the village named eight persons of the village whom they claimed were threatened by the special team of police. The residents added that the officers are harassing them by questioning them from 10 am to 10 pm every day. At least 20 households in the village, which includes children and elderly people, are now suffering from depression, the villagers alleged.