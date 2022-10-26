scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

TN explosion: NIA officials hold discussions with state police, CM reviews

Chief Minister M K Stalin reviewed the law and order situation in the wake of the incident, even as the Opposition AIADMK and BJP have trained their guns against the government over the issue.

The NIA officials are likely to visit the blast site and the house of the deceased, where 75 kg of low intensive explosives were seized, police said. (file)

Senior officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday held discussions with the Tamil Nadu police here over the car explosion and resultant death of a person in front of a temple in the city.

The city police had arrested five associates of the deceased Jamesha Mubeen, after invoking the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and remanded them to judicial custody till November 8.

Mubeen was killed after a gas cylinder in the car he was travelling in exploded.
NIA officials in the rank of DIG and SP arrived here and held discussions with senior state officials in connection with the blast, police said.

The city has been brought under a tight security cover, as the explosion occurred in front of Kottai Eswaran Temple in the heart of the city in the communally sensitive Ukkdam area, a day ahead of Deepavali.

The case is still being investigated by the City police only, they added.

In Chennai, CM Stalin held a meeting to review the law and order situation with top officials of the state government at the Secretariat. The CM holds the Home portfolio.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Home Secretary K Phanindra Reddy, Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu and others, the government said without elaborating.

Meanwhile, over 100 BJP workers and public organised a prayer meeting and lit lamps in front of the Kottai Eswaran Temple to “thank the presiding deity for protecting the city and people from a big disaster”.

Led by BJP Mahila Morcha president and Coimbatore South Legislator, Vanathai Srinivasan, a group of women sat on the ground and lit lamps.

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 02:35:06 pm
