TN eases restrictions on e-pass, CM Palaniswami requests people to use it only for important work

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami Friday announced that from August 17 anyone who applies for E-Pass for inter-district travel during the lockdown will receive it instantly without any delay.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami Friday announced that from August 17 anyone who applies for e-an pass for inter-district travel during the lockdown will receive it instantly without any delay. E-passes were earlier issued only for marriage, medical emergency, and funeral.

In a statement, CM Palaniswami said the decision to ease restriction on e-pass was taken in public interest. ”I request people to utilize this E-pass only for important work. To prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, co-operate with the government by following all the guidelines,” he said. Those who wish to apply for e-pass need to provide a copy of their Aadhar card or ration card alongside their mobile/telephone number.

The Chief Minister’s statement comes a few days after the government informed the Madras High Court that a committee will be set up to streamline the issuance of e-passes for movement between the districts. The court had directed the state government to take a serious look into the issue as there had been allegations of corruption in issuance of e-passes.

Several political leaders also urged the state government to do away with the e-pass system claiming it causes much inconvenience to the general public.

DMK leader MK Stalin had issued a statement a week ago asking the state government why it is still holding on with the e-pass system when the Centre itself had scrapped it. He said even when people apply for emergency purposes, their e-passes get rejected multiple times causing them much agony. He also alleged there are several irregularities on the distribution of e-passes.

Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan too urged the government to do away with the e-pass system.

