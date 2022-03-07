TN decides to hike prices of liquor at TASMAC shops

Tamil Nadu has decided to increase the price of liquor sold in the state-run TASMAC shops. The hike ranges from a minimum of Rs 10 to Rs 80.

According to a release from TASMAC, the cash-cow of Tamil Nadu, a 180 ml bottle of rum and brandy will now cost Rs 130 that was Rs 120 earlier. Similarly, a 750 ml bottle of Antiquity Blue Super Premium Whiskey will cost Rs 1,320 instead of Rs 1,240. The price of beer per bottle has been increased by Rs 10.

N Anbarasan, leader of the Tamil Nadu TASMAC Bar Owners Association said the price hike will definitely affect the daily wage workers who consume liquor with their meagre savings.

“From Rs 10 in 180 ml to Rs 40 in 375 ml the price hike has definitely affected the tipplers. This is the first hike since June 2020. Two years ago, the government said that people are consuming alcohol in large quantities due to the lockdown and hence they are increasing the price. However, this time, they have given no reason, it just gives additional revenue to the government and nothing else,” he said.