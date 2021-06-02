TN Covid wrap: State reports over 25,000 new cases; Education minister says Stalin to take final call on class 12 exams

Tamil Nadu recorded 25,317 positive cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state’s tally to 21,48,346. Among these, Coimbatore recorded 3,061 positive cases while Chennai reported 2,217. The state recorded 483 deaths today, taking the state toll at 25,205. Out of these, 368 of them succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 32,263 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 18,34,439. There are 2,88,702 active cases in the state.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday took to Twitter to share the letter he had sent to Union Minister Harsh Vardhan to frontload the state’s June vaccine supplies from the first week itself, saying it has almost exhausted the doses and the vaccination programme was coming to a grinding halt. “I request you to prioritise Tamil Nadu and frontload the June month’s supplies from the first week itself,” Stalin told Vardhan.

On the Integrated Vaccine Complex at Chengalpattu, Stalin said he had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking it’s immediate operationalisation and the representatives had already met him (Harsh Vardhan) and discussed the feasibility to hand over the complex to the state government.

“While I would like to reiterate our earlier request, I wish to highlight to you the urgency of the moment, given the need for immediate commencement of production. Irrespective of whether it is the Union government or the state government which is to find the partner to operationalise the plant, the need of the hour is to ensure that there is absolutely no further delay in the process,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said they will hold consultations with medical experts, academicians in the next two days on conducting the Class XII board exam in the state. Addressing reporters a day after the Central government scrapped the CBSE Class XII exam, the minister said Chief Minister MK Stalin had told them that the safety of the children is as important as their future.

Poyyamozhi, during a meeting convened by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh earlier, said that several states opined that the board exam could be conducted with precautionary measures in place. He said the letter sent by the Centre to the state had most of the options pertaining to the CBSE exam and they had asked them to consider the plight of students facing the state board exams as well. He added that the stand of the other states will be taken into account, however, Chief Minister Stalin will take the final call. The state had already declared all pass for students from Classes 1 to 8 in all schools in view of the pandemic.