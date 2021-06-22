Tamil Nadu Covid-19 wrap: State records 6,895 new cases and over 13000 recoveries, active caseload dips further

Tamil Nadu recorded 6,895 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 194 deaths Tuesday. The total caseload so far has crossed 24.36 lakh and over 31,000 people have succumbed to the infection.

The state saw 13,156 recoveries on Tuesday, bringing the active caseload down to 56,866.

Tamil Nadu had recorded its peak in the second wave at 36,184 cases on May 21 and has been reporting a decline since then.

Chennai registered 410 new cases Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to over 5.3 lakh. With 24 fatalities, the toll in the state capital touched 8,095. Coimbatore (870), Erode (741), Salem (485), and Tiruppur (434) were among the other districts which reported most cases.

The tally of RT-PCR samples tested was at 1,65,375 in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 3,15,05,639.

Among the 194 deaths, co-morbidities played a role in 153 of them, said the medical bulletin.

23.62 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered in Chennai, says Corporation

The Greater Chennai Corporation said a total of 23,62,991 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the city. Of these 17,58,187 1st doses of vaccines and 6,04,804 second doses of vaccines have been administered.

The civic body reported that a total of 89,500 people have missed their second dose of vaccination.

“The details of the persons who were due for their second dose of vaccine were collected and from zonal offices, they were informed over the phone to get vaccinated. Through this initiative, 30,480 people have administered their second dose of vaccine and around 59,000 are still due for their second of vaccine shot,” a statement from the civic body read.

The corporation added that those who missed their second dose of Covaxin can get their shot on June 23 and 24 at all the vaccination centers in the city. A total of 62,050 Covaxin doses are set to be distributed to all the centres in the city.