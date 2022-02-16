TN Covid-19 wrap: New cases continue to decline, death toll

New cases of Covid-19 continue to decline in Tamil Nadu. On Tuesday, a total of 1,325 fresh cases were recorded, taking the overall tally to 34,39,221. With 14 more people succumbing to the disease, the toll reached 37,496. A total of 85,969 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. With 5,894 people having been discharged, the active cases stood at 31,368.

In Chennai, 303 fresh cases were registered. Two people died due to the infection and the active cases in the city reached 5,147. A total of 231 cases were recorded in Coimbatore and 113 in Chengalpattu. Erode (82), Tiruppur (69), Salem (56), Tiruvallur (47), Namakkal (33) contributed to the total cases.

A total of 84,517 people took their vaccine dose on Tuesday including 10,937 elderly people who were administered the precautionary dose. As many as 20,047 young adults in the age between1 5-18 also took their jabs in the last 24 hours.

In Puducherry, 68 new cases were recorded pushing the caseload to 165363. The cases were spread across Puducherry (39), Karaikal (16), Yanam (8) and Mahe (5). As many as 1,971 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The union territory has 900 active cases with 865 in home isolation and 35 in hospital. With 1 death, the toll reached 1,959. A total of 1,368 Covid-19 vaccines were administered on Tuesday including 299 first , 827 second and 242 precautionary doses.