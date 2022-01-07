TN Covid-19 wrap: 8981 fresh cases, test positivity rate in Chennai is 11.5 percent

Daily Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu reached a new high on Friday as 8,981 fresh infections were recorded, taking the overall tally to 27,76,413. With eight more fatalities, the toll reached 36,833. A total of 984 people recovered in the last 24 hours leaving 30,817 active infections.

The sharpest increase in fresh infections were recorded in Chennai with 4,531 cases, followed by Chengalpet (1,039), Thiruvallur (514), Coimbatore (408), Kancheepuram (257), Vellore (216), Trichy (184) and Thoothukudi (160).

The test positivity rate in Chennai, as of January 6, stood at 11.5 percent.

Among those who tested positive include 37 returnees from domestic and overseas locations. As for the status of Omicron variant cases in the state, the bulletin said there were no active cases as all those infected were discharged after a successful recovery.

Textile showroom closed near Chennai after employees test Covid-19 positive

The Chengalpet district administration shut the showroom of a popular textile chain near Chennai after 22 of its employees tested positive for Covid-19. As many as 210 employees of the store were tested as part of a random sampling conducted recently. The Saravana store in Chromepet was closed in the wake of an order by District Collector A Rahul Nadh. This comes after 81 students at the Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) recently tested positive for the virus.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a health official in Chengalpet district said the samples of the employees at the store were taken on Wednesday and the results came on Friday. “There are about 600 employees at the store. We took random samples and the results came today (Friday). We have taken about 60 more random samples today and those results will come tomorrow. If there are more positive cases, we will be taking the samples of all employees,” he said.

177 more cases recorded in Puducherry

In the Union Territory of Puducherry, as of 10 am, as many as 177 fresh cases were reported pushing the caseload to 1,29,998. The total cases include 129 from Puducherry, 41 from Karaikal and seven from Mahe. The active cases stood at 562 with 92 patients in Institutional care and 470 in home isolation. With no fatalities, the toll remained at 1,881. The Union Territory has administered a total of 14,379,71 vaccines doses till date.