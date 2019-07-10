TN court grants bail to anti-liquor activist Nandhini, her father in 2014 case

Anti-liquor activist and lawyer Nandhini and her father Anandan were granted bail by the Tirupattur Judicial Magistrate court on Tuesday. While granting the bail, Justice Samundeeswari Praba also added that the duo should abide by the law.

During her school and college days, lawyer Nandhini had taken part in various protests enforcing liquor prohibition. Her father Anandan had always supported her. In 2014, Nandhini along with her father protested in front of a TASMAC outlet situated near Tirupattur bus stand and distributed pamphlets which highlighted the ill-effects of consuming liquor. According to the reports, they allegedly staged a protest too. The local police had booked them on charges of abusing police and preventing public servants from discharging their duties.

Nandhini and her father appeared before the magistrate court in Tirupattur on June 27 in connection with the 2014 case. During the hearing, the duo wished to appear party in person and began to cross-examine the witness. The prosecution produced a constable as a witness. When Nandhini and her father asked the witness whether liquor was a food item or medicine, the magistrate intervened and told the duo to ask questions that are relevant to the case. But they continued to argue to the policeman telling him that if liquor is a drug then selling it through government-owned TASMAC is a crime under section 328 of the IPC.

Further Nandhini and her father made some harsh remarks on the state government. The magistrate then initiated suo motu contempt proceedings and ordered for their arrest. The duo was remanded and sent to Madurai Jail.

Nandhini was supposed to get married on July 5. Her arrest by the Tamil Nadu court, within days of her impending wedding, created turmoil on social media. #ReleaseNandhini started to trend on Twitter subsequently.

Nandhini’s sister A Niranjana was arrested on Monday by the Madurai Police just a few minutes before her protest against the TN government for selling liquor in TASMAC shops. Niranjana was arrested under section 151 (preventive arrest) of the CrPC around 9 AM in her house and was taken to the All Women Police Station. However, she was released around 6 pm on the same day.