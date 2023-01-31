scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Advertisement

TN cop suspended after video shows him seated, talking on phone while national anthem is played

The alleged incident took place at a government event in Bommaikuttaimedu in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal district on Saturday. Special Sub-Inspector Sivaprakasam was on bandobast duty at the event.

Special Sub-Inspector Sivaprakasam was on bandobast duty at a function held at Bommaikuttaimedu where Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin distributed assistance to several beneficiaries, including self-help groups. (File)

A police official, who was purportedly seen talking over the phone while remaining seated even as the national anthem played in the background during a government event in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal district on Saturday, was suspended on Monday.

Special Sub-Inspector Sivaprakasam was on bandobast duty at a function held at Bommaikuttaimedu where Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin distributed assistance to several beneficiaries, including self-help groups. The national anthem was played during the end of the event.

Even after completing his call, he allegedly continues to remain seated.

A less-than-30-second viral video purportedly shows Sivaprakasam sitting in a plastic chair and speaking over the phone. Even after completing his call, he allegedly continues to remain seated.

More from Chennai

Based on initial reports, Namakkal Superintendent of Police C Kalaiselvan issued an order suspending the police official. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Kalaiselvan said the official, who was serving in the district’s armed force following disciplinary action, has now been temporarily suspended. Further action will be taken based on an enquiry, he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 16:01 IST
Next Story

Posing as cop, Bengaluru home guard extorts Rs 1,000 from duo; arrested

Budget 2023 Updates Get the latest updates from Nirmala Sitharaman\'s budget speech here
See More
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close