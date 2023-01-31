TN cop suspended after video shows him seated, talking on phone while national anthem is played

A police official, who was purportedly seen talking over the phone while remaining seated even as the national anthem played in the background during a government event in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal district on Saturday, was suspended on Monday.

Special Sub-Inspector Sivaprakasam was on bandobast duty at a function held at Bommaikuttaimedu where Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin distributed assistance to several beneficiaries, including self-help groups. The national anthem was played during the end of the event.

A less-than-30-second viral video purportedly shows Sivaprakasam sitting in a plastic chair and speaking over the phone. Even after completing his call, he allegedly continues to remain seated.

Based on initial reports, Namakkal Superintendent of Police C Kalaiselvan issued an order suspending the police official. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Kalaiselvan said the official, who was serving in the district’s armed force following disciplinary action, has now been temporarily suspended. Further action will be taken based on an enquiry, he added.