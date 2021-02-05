TN: Colleges, Universities to reopen on February 8

Final year classes for polytechnic and hotel management institutions included under the head technical are allowed to function from February 7. (Representational)

Undergraduate and post-graduation classes in all streams as well as technical and engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu will resume from February 8. Hostels have also been allowed to operate from the same day.

According to an order issued by the state’s higher education department, colleges and universities will function six days a week to cope with the syllabus and practical hours of the semester for the academic year 2020-21, while following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

These are part of the relaxations the state government had announced after a meeting with district collectors, health experts, and other officials. The state government has extended the lockdown till February 28, 2021.

Final year classes for polytechnic and hotel management institutions included under the head technical are allowed to function from February 7.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had on Sunday announced colleges and offline classes for standards IX and XI in schools will start from February 8. This comes after the state government allowed the reopening of colleges/universities for final year students from December 7, 2020, and schools for classes X and XII from January 19, 2021.

As per the instructions of the Health Department, not more than 25 students are allowed to be seated in a classroom. They are further provided with zinc and vitamin tablets to boost their immunity.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu recorded 494 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state tally to 8,40,360. Among these, Chennai reported 149 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,31,855. The state recorded four deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,375. Three of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 517 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,23,518.