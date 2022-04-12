TN CM Stalin slams BJP, says bid to politicise temple issue will not succeed

If the BJP tried to politicise a temple issue to strengthen the party, it would not succeed, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Tuesday in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Stalin, speaking on an issue raised by BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, told her to concentrate more on issues that affected the poor people. He asked her to urge her party-led Central government to rein in spiralling petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices that affected the ordinary people.

Also, the Chief Minister said she should support the state’s efforts towards getting funds due to Tamil Nadu from the Centre.

If her party tried to unnecessarily ‘thrust politics’ on the matter, which is before a court, it would never succeed, the Chief Minister asserted after Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu spoke on the matter.

Earlier, when Vanathi Srinivasan raised an issue related to takeover of ‘Ayodhya Mandapam’ temple here (on April 11) by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, some remarks she made were expunged by Speaker M Appavu.

She said the action taken was not in compliance of norms. The ‘Ayodhya Aswamedha Maha Mandapam’ at West Mambalam here was run by Sri Ram Samaj.

Replying to her, Sekar Babu said that since 2004, complaints of irregularities in the Mandapam were received and an inquiry was held in 2013. The inquiry report said activities in the Mandapam shrine went against a provision of the HR and CE Act.

Subsequently, an HR and CE Executive Officer of a nearby temple was assigned to the shrine as ‘Thakkar’ (Roughly, ‘fit person’ to oversee temple’s activities). When the Samaj approached a court, an injunction was granted by it against the takeover of the Mandapam by the HR and CE department years ago.

The recent court judgment upheld the appointment of Thakkar, the Minister said.

When officials went to the Mandapam to implement the order, it was resisted and stones were pelted on HR and CE officials. Later, in the presence of the Tahsildar, the Samaj’s administration was taken over by the HR and CE through the fit person.

Sekar Babu said a group fleeced devotees for spiritual services like conduct of ‘Homam’ (Havan). The Minister made it clear that the government has only implemented the court order.

The Samaj has gone on appeal against the takeover by HR and CE department and the matter is in court.