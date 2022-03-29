TN CM Stalin inaugurates Amazon’s new office in Chennai that can support 6000 employees

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated Amazon India’s new office in the World Trade Centre at Perungudi in Chennai. Minister for Information Technology Mano Thangaraj and other senior officials from the state government took part in the event.

According to a government statement, this is the largest facility of the tech giant in Tamil Nadu. CM Stalin noted that the e-commerce firm’s new office in Chennai will have a multiplier effect on the state economy.

“The expansion and investment will bind both the economic and social well-being of the state. We welcome this development from Amazon and congratulate them on launching their new office. We look forward to further investments by Amazon in Tamil Nadu focused on job creation and infrastructure expansion,” Stalin said.

Occupying 18 floors at the World Trade Centre in the Perungudi area, the new office marks Amazon’s fourth office in Tamil Nadu. The new office space will support around 6000 employees.

I am very happy to inaugurate @amazon‘s largest office facility in TN and the second largest in India. Another milestone in TN’s journey towards being a One Trillion Dollar economy! Look forward to @amazonIN’s continued efforts towards job creation and infra expansion in TN! pic.twitter.com/ZGBFv8F29n — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) March 29, 2022

In a statement, Amazon noted that it first began operations in TN with close to 50 people based in Chennai in 2005 and now it has over 14,000 employees.

“Amazon has made significant investments in fulfillment infrastructure in the state. The company has four FulfilmentCentres, three Sort Centres, enabling work opportunities for tens of thousands of youth in the state. In 2021, Amazon set up its first device manufacturing unit in India in the state of Tamil Nadu in Chennai. Today, hundreds of thousands of Fire TV Stick devices are manufactured in this facility, catering to the demands of customers across India. These investments in infrastructure by Amazon in Tamil Nadu has helped generate thousands of jobs in the state,” a statement said.

The new office is set to function in full capacity when employees return to work, once the pandemic-induced remote working scenario stabilizes.