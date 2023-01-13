TN CM Stalin to inaugurate Chennai Sangamam, cultural fest to showcase folk arts and music

Chennai Sangamam – Namma Ooru Thiruvizha will be inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at Island Grounds in Chennai Friday evening.

The cultural event, spearheaded by DMK MP Kanimozhi, is aimed to showcase various forms of folk arts and music and is taking place in the city after a gap of 11 years.

The event will take place at close to 16 locations and feature the performance of over 600 artists. Alongside the cultural performances, literary events like seminars, poetry, dramas, and debates by eminent personalities will also take place. Traditional food festivals, games, and hand-craft exhibitions will also be part of this mega event.

The folk performances which take place alongside Pongal, the harvest festival of Tamil Nadu, will include Thappattam, Karakattam, Devarattam, Therukoothu, Kavadi Aattam, Thodar nadanam, among others. Classical performances like Bharatanatyam and artists from other states like Bangladesh, Karnataka, Assam and Punjab are also set to feature in the event.

In Chennai, the events will be held across parks and playgrounds including Island ground, Murasolimaran park in Perambur, Corporation ground in Kolathur and Chintadripet, Robinson Park in Royapuram, Semmozhi Poonga, Nageshwara park in Mylapore, Tennis ground in Nungambakkam, Tower park in Anna Nagar, Jai Nagar Park in Koyambedu, Ramakrishna Nagar ground in Valasaravakkam, Sivan Park in KK Nagar, Elliot’s beach, Thiruvanmiyur beach among others.

The events will take place from 6 pm to 9 pm for all three days and entry is free for everyone.