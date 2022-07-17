Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin recovers from Covid-19, to be discharged: Kauvery Hospital

Updated: July 17, 2022 1:11:12 pm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, being treated for Covid-19 has recovered well and he would be discharged on July 18, a hospital treating him said on Sunday. He has been advised complete rest at home for one more week.
The CM has recovered well from the infection and he would be completing “the isolation period tomorrow (Monday) and will be discharged from the hospital. He has been advised complete rest at home for one more week,” a medical bulletin issued by Kauvery Hospital said on Sunday.
Stalin, who tested positive for coronavirus on July 12, was on Thursday admitted to a hospital in Chennai for investigations and observation.
