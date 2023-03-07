scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
TN CM MK Stalin visits glove manufacturing unit, interacts with workers

During his interaction with the workers, Stalin informed them that the news about attacks on migrant workers in the state are mere rumours spread on social media and the government is here to ensure their safety.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin at a surgical gloves manufacturing unit at Kavaalkinaru.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Tuesday visited a surgical gloves manufacturing unit at Kavaalkinaru in Tirunelveli district and interacted with the workers hailing from Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and other states.

Stalin enquired the workers about their work and the quality of food and other facilities provided by the factory management.

Earlier in the day, he inaugurated a life-size statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in Kanniyakumari district.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 16:27 IST
