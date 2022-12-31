scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin announces Rs 50.88 crore relief to farmers affected by monsoon

The monsoon had caused extensive damage to the standing crops since its onset on October 1 to December 4, 2022, in many districts in the state, an official press release here said.

About 40,031 farmers will be provided a relief of Rs 43.92 crore to compensate the damage of crops on 32,533.4630 hectares of land in Mayiladuthurai district. (File/Representational image)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday ordered a compensation of Rs 50.88 crore to 48,593 farmers of 27 districts, including the worst-affected Mayiladuthurai, for their crop loss due to the Northeast Monsoon.

The crops raised in Mayiladuthurai district — Sirkazhi, Kollidam and Sembanarkoil — were severely affected due to heavy rains on November 3 and November 11, respectively.

On December 14, the Chief Minister visited Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts affected by unprecedented rains and provided relief to the affected people. Also, he directed the officials to take steps to provide appropriate relief to the affected paddy growers.

Accordingly, about 40,031 farmers will be provided a relief of Rs 43.92 crore to compensate the damage of crops on 32,533.4630 hectares of land in Mayiladuthurai district, besides Rs 6.96 crore to 8,562 farmers for crop loss in 5,222.192 hectares of agricultural lands in 26 districts including Cuddalore, Tiruvarur and Ariyalur, thus totaling Rs 50.88 crore for 48,593 farmers.
NNNN

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 07:45 IST
