TN CM announces Rs 2,500 for all rice cardholders as Pongal gift

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami Saturday announced that the government would disburse Rs 2,500 as a Pongal gift each to the rice cardholders in the state from January 4. Palaniswami made the announcement in Salem where he kicked-off his election campaign.

The Chief Minister said that every year the government has been providing the Pongal gift to everyone for them celebrate the Tamil festival in the best possible way.

“Pongal is going to arrive. It is the festival of Tamil people. Due to the pandemic and the cyclones, many people have lost jobs. The livelihood of workers is affected across delta regions. Considering the plight of the people, with an aim to make all Tamil people celebrate the Pongal festival in the best possible way, the government has decided to disburse 2,500 rupees to each of the 2.06 crore rice cardholders in the state,” Palanisami said.

He added that the authorities will issue the tokens to the cardholders at their doorstep. The public can go to the public distribution outlets on the given date and collect the gift hamper which will have 1 kg of raw rice, 1 kg of sugar, a piece of sugarcane, 20 gram of dry grapes, 20 gram of cashews, five gram of cardamon.

Speaking at the campaign in Edappadi constituency, Palaniswami said due to the efforts taken by the AIADMK government which follows the path laid by Puratchithalaivar MGR and Puratchithalaivi Amma, the state managed to curb the spread of Covid-19. He also highlighted the various welfare schemes the government has provided to the public and the MOUs the state had signed with the corporate houses and industrial groups that will provide numerous job opportunities to the youngsters. He also spoke about the various initiatives of the state government on water management which helped them bag the ‘Best State Award’ in the Center’s National Water Awards in 2019.

“The election will arrive in another four months. I need to visit all the 234 constituencies. I could have started my campaign after a few days, but before 15 days, the DMK MP Kanimozhi started her campaign in this constituency and placed many false allegations against our government. To prove her allegations wrong and to give her a befitting reply, many AIADMK functionaries and the cadres requested me to start the election campaign from here. Edappadi is AIADMK’s fort. From 1977, after Puratchithalaivar MGR left the DMK and launched his own party, DMK has never won in this constituency. From being an MLA of this constituency, I have been selected as the Chief Minister. Your affection will always be with us. Not just Kanimozhi, even if all the DMK leaders campaign, they won’t succeed. In the 2021 assembly election, the AIADMK–led alliance will win the majority of the seats and retain the power,” Palanisami said.

