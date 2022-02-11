AIADMK candidate dies by suicide, party blames DMK role; SEC postpones poll date in ward

Barely a few days ahead of the civic body polls, slated to be held on February 19, a candidate of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) from ward 36 of the Kancheepuram corporation died by suicide Thursday, sparking off a political slugfest with his party claiming Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) role in it. The incident also forced the state election commission to postpone the polls for the ward.

The police suspect V Janakiraman, 36, strangulated himself. Meanwhile, AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Pannerselvam issued a joint statement Thursday urging the state election commission and the police to take strict action against those responsible for his death.

Chennai Live News | Follow latest updates

The statement also added that Janakiraman took the extreme step due to life threats from DMK.

Ward 36 was heading towards a stiff battle between Janakiraman and DMK candidate K Subburayan. As per local reports, a day before on Wednesday, Edappadi had campaigned in Kancheepuram and had introduced his party candidates, including Janakiraman.

The AIADMK statement also claimed that DMK is indulging in threatening the Opposition candidates and their families and forcing them to withdraw from the polls. “The violent activities of DMK are going beyond limits. The police are also acting in favour of the ruling party. The DMK has earned the wrath of the public in the last 10 months and since they know they will lose the polls, they are engaging in these things,” the statement read.

AIADMK party workers also staged a road-roko opposite Vishnu Kanchi police station Thursday demanding justice for Janakiraman. The party’s Kancheepuram district secretary V Somasundaram and MGR Mandram’s joint-secretary Kanchi Pannerselvam also participated in the protest.

Somasundaram said they have lodged a complaint with the DCP. “The police should check the complete history of Janakiraman. They should check with whom he was in close contact,” he said.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Kancheepuram DCP Julius Caesar said the incident happened around 2.30 am Thursday. “A case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPc. The whole incident happened inside his house. We suspect that Janakiraman could have taken the extreme step due to depression or any other personal reason. We are conducting further enquiry on this,” he said.