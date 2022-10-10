Ahead of North East Monsoon, TN Chief Secretary inspects measures implemented by Chennai Corporation

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu Sunday visited the sites where projects related to monsoon preparedness are being implemented by the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Water Resources and Highways Departments in the city.

The civic body said in a release that Irai Anbu inspected the storm-water drain projects that are being constructed under the Singara Chennai 2.0 scheme in the Kodambakkam, Teynampet, and Royapuram zones.

V Irai Anbu inspected other similar projects near Manali, Poondi, and the underground cable laying works by the TANGEDCO at a cost of Rs 42 crore. (Express Photo)

He also inspected the works that are being undertaken by the Highways Department which includes the construction of an 820-metre new stormwater drain project at a cost of Rs 15 crore from Adyar to Anna main road and also the channel which will carry the surplus water from the Kolathur lake to the Thanikachalam canal.

The chief secretary also took stock of the progress made in desilting work at Virugambakkam canal near Arumbakkam 100 Feet Road.