Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

TN: Omni bus collides with government bus at Pamban bridge, multiple injuries reported

Onlookers and fishermen soon swung into action and the local police were also informed. Fire and rescue personnel and close to 30 other members were involved in pulling the Omni bus back on the bridge.

An official attached to the Pamban police station said the accident occurred at approximately around 6.45 am.

A private Omni bus heading towards Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram from Chennai rammed into the guard wall at the Pamban bridge Wednesday morning after its driver lost control and hit a government bus going towards Madurai, said the police.

According to the police, as many as 10 people were injured in the accident.

An official attached to the Pamban police station said the accident occurred at approximately around 6.45 am.

“We are carrying out the investigation, and a case will be registered against the Omni bus driver. It was due his fault that this accident had happened. We don’t know whether he fell asleep or was talking over the phone. He came in contact with the government bus that was coming in the opposite direction,” said the official.

“Apart from the Omni bus driver and cleaner, around eight people who were in the government bus were injured in the incident. They were shifted to the nearby government hospital,” he added.

Traffic was disrupted over the Pamban bridge for some time and the security personnel were involved in clearing the crowd.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 11:17:31 am
