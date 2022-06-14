TN: Brother invites newly-wed sister, husband for lunch, murders them for inter-caste marriage

An inter-caste couple, who got married a week ago in Chennai against their families’ wishes, were hacked to death by the bride’s brother and another relative after they visited his house to have lunch. According to the police, the incident took place on Monday at Thulukkaveli in Cholapuram near Kumbakonam.

The police said the deceased, identified as Mohan (31) of Tiruvannamalai and Saranya (24), a resident of Thulukkaveli near Kumbakonam, had met a few months ago in Chennai. Saranya had been working as a nurse at a private hospital and both had fallen in love.

Saranya, who belonged to a Scheduled Caste community, had allegedly faced stiff opposition from her family when she revealed her relationship with Mohan, who belonged to a More Backward Class community. The family had refused to let Saranya marry Mohan and had told her that they had fixed her marriage with Ranjith (22), a close relative.

Under these circumstances, Saranya and Mohan had got married a week ago against their families’ wishes.

Hearing about the wedding, Saranya’s brother Shakthivel, pretending that the family wanted to reconcile with the couple, had allegedly invited her and Mohan to his house for lunch. The couple reached Kumbakonam on Monday afternoon and ate lunch. At around 3 pm, when the couple stepped out of the house to go back to Chennai, Shakthivel and Ranjith allegedly attacked them with machetes and left them bleeding to death.

After being alerted by locals, the Cholapuram police reached the spot and sent the bodies to the Government Hospital in Kumbakonam for post-mortem.

A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Police said the accused were arrested and later remanded.