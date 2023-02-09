TN BJP confident of victory in bypoll, says CM’s 2-day visit to Erode East shows fear in ruling camp

Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai Thursday said their alliance candidate has a bright chance of winning the bypoll in Erode (East) and noted that he will take part in the campaigning in the upcoming days.

Addressing the reporters on the sidelines of a tree plantation event in Chennai, Annamalai said BJP Tamil Nadu has taken up the initiative to plant trees to commemorate the G-20 leadership. He said the party is planning to plant around 10 lakh native trees across the state.

Annamalai will be visiting Sri Lanka on a three-day trip based on an invite by local parties and post that, the BJP leader said he will be campaigning for their candidate in the bypoll.

On behalf of the NDA alliance, the AIADMK-led candidate introduction meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday. AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, senior leaders of AIADMK and other alliance partners are expected to participate in the event.

Commenting on that event, Annamalai said he has informed the AIADMK high command over his inability to participate as he would be flying to Sri Lanka Thursday but noted that senior BJP leader and former state party president C P Radhakrishnan would participate on behalf of the party.

The BJP leader claimed that the Erode (East) bypoll will be a losing proposition for the DMK. He said only due to fear of losing this bypoll, Chief Minister M K Stalin is planning to do a two-day campaign even after being in power for close to 22 months.

“The fear has set-in. The Chief Minister is going for a two-day campaign. All DMK leaders have set camps here. This type of a campaign by a ruling party has never taken place for a bypoll in the history of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Further, taking a dig at Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan, Annamalai said, “If that candidate (nominated by the DMK-led alliance) speaks, the votes will keep increasing for us.”

The Erode (East) assembly seat fell vacant after the demise of Congress MLA Thirumahan Everaa. The bypoll is scheduled to take place on February 27 and the results are set to be declared on March 2.