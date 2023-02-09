scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Advertisement

TN BJP confident of victory in bypoll, says CM’s 2-day visit to Erode East shows fear in ruling camp

Addressing the reporters on the sidelines of a tree plantation event in Chennai, K Annamalai said BJP Tamil Nadu has taken up the initiative to plant trees to commemorate the G-20 leadership.

Annamalai plantation driveK Annamalai at a plantation drive on Thursday that is being held to commemorate the G-20 leadership. (Twitter/ @annamalai_k)
Listen to this article
TN BJP confident of victory in bypoll, says CM’s 2-day visit to Erode East shows fear in ruling camp
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai Thursday said their alliance candidate has a bright chance of winning the bypoll in Erode (East) and noted that he will take part in the campaigning in the upcoming days.

Addressing the reporters on the sidelines of a tree plantation event in Chennai, Annamalai said BJP Tamil Nadu has taken up the initiative to plant trees to commemorate the G-20 leadership. He said the party is planning to plant around 10 lakh native trees across the state.

Annamalai will be visiting Sri Lanka on a three-day trip based on an invite by local parties and post that, the BJP leader said he will be campaigning for their candidate in the bypoll.

On behalf of the NDA alliance, the AIADMK-led candidate introduction meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday. AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, senior leaders of AIADMK and other alliance partners are expected to participate in the event.

Commenting on that event, Annamalai said he has informed the AIADMK high command over his inability to participate as he would be flying to Sri Lanka Thursday but noted that senior BJP leader and former state party president C P Radhakrishnan would participate on behalf of the party.

Also Read |Panneerselvam camp withdraws bypoll candidate, says will seek votes for ‘two leaves’

The BJP leader claimed that the Erode (East) bypoll will be a losing proposition for the DMK. He said only due to fear of losing this bypoll, Chief Minister M K Stalin is planning to do a two-day campaign even after being in power for close to 22 months.

“The fear has set-in. The Chief Minister is going for a two-day campaign. All DMK leaders have set camps here. This type of a campaign by a ruling party has never taken place for a bypoll in the history of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Further, taking a dig at Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan, Annamalai said, “If that candidate (nominated by the DMK-led alliance) speaks, the votes will keep increasing for us.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A selection of late artist Akbar Padamsee’s works, made between 2014-2015...
A selection of late artist Akbar Padamsee’s works, made between 2014-2015...
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
Reading RBI’s policy review
Reading RBI’s policy review
Why are over 60% IIT Bombay graduates opting for jobs unrelated to their ...
Why are over 60% IIT Bombay graduates opting for jobs unrelated to their ...
Advertisement

The Erode (East) assembly seat fell vacant after the demise of Congress MLA Thirumahan Everaa. The bypoll is scheduled to take place on February 27 and the results are set to be declared on March 2.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 18:44 IST
Next Story

Amit Shah to review passing-out parade at Hyderabad’s National Police Academy

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close