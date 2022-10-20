scorecardresearch
TN: Bill to ban online gambling, regulate online games passed

The Tamil Nadu government had constituted a four-member panel under Justice (retd) K Chandru to examine the adverse effects of online rummy and to enact fresh legislation on online games.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in the state assembly. (Twitter/@arivalayam)

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has passed a bill to ban online gambling and regulate online gaming in the state.

The Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022 was tabled in the state Assembly on Wednesday after the government promulgated an ordinance on the issue.

According to the gazette notification issued by the government and the ordinance passed by Governor R N Ravi earlier this month, the regulation will come into force on the date notified by the government.

The notification said that online games and gambling were highly addictive, leading to suicides, affecting mental health, and ruining families. It also disturbed social order, it added.

The Tamil Nadu government had constituted a four-member panel under Justice (retd) K Chandru to examine the adverse effects of online rummy and to enact fresh legislation on online games. The committee submitted its recommendation to Chief Minister M K Stalin in June.

In the past few years, several people in the state have taken extreme steps after incurring debt due to online rummy and there was a unanimous demand from political parties to ban the game in the state. Several actors who advertised online rummy also came under criticism for promoting a game that adversely affected the livelihood of many people.

(With inputs from PTI)

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 11:33:50 am
