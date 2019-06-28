TN assembly session begins: DMK trains guns on AIADMK over water crisis 

DMK president M K Stalin Friday targeted the AIADMK-led government in Tamil Nadu for the water crisis in the state, saying it had not taken any measures to tackle the problem. Addressing the media at Fort St George in Chennai ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly session, Stalin said DMK MLAs will raise the issue in the House.

“Women with water pots in their hands have had to search far and wide in search of water,” Stalin said. “AIADMK has not given importance to the issue which is why water scarcity prevails. The government acted on it after we raised the issue.” The state Assembly session began Friday.

Speaking about the state government’s plan to set up a fourth desalination plant in Chennai by 2024, Stalin said it was the DMK who had initially proposed the idea.

Stalin had met Assembly speaker Dhanapal earlier on Friday and had submitted a petition to discuss nine issues during the session, including the One Nation, One Ration Card issue and student loans.

Stalin said he opposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed One Nation, One Ration Card scheme.

He also confirmed that the DMK would not push the no-confidence motion during the session Friday.