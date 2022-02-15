Tamil Nadu: Tiruvannamalai Chief Education Officer suspended after question papers get leaked

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department Tuesday suspended the Chief Education Officer (CEO) of Tiruvannamalai, S Arul Selvam, after the question papers of the revision tests for Classes X and XII got leaked on social media recently.

While the police have filed a case in the incident, the Education department officials gave Villupuram CEO K Krishnapriya additional responsibility of Tiruvannamalai district.

The question papers of Social Science, English, Business Mathematics and Biology revision tests were leaked on consecutive days, said officials.

The department’s action comes a day after it said it will initiate criminal action against two state government schools in Tiruvannamalai for allegedly leaking the revision test question papers before the scheduled exam date.

In a statement Monday, the Commissioner of the School Education Department said they have found that Auxilium Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Polur and Hashiny International School in Vandavasi were responsible for the leak.

It was noted that disciplinary action will be taken against government officials for not adhering to the guidelines issued by the Directorate of Government Examinations. Further, the department said there will be no rescheduling of the exams.

Ahead of the board examinations, the Education department had decided to conduct revision tests for the students of Classes X and XII. The department had said that the first round of revision tests will begin on February 9 and the second will commence on February 28.

On Monday, the officials attached to the Directorate of Government Examinations inspected the schools in Tiruvannamalai from where the question papers were allegedly leaked. The Ponnur police said a case has been registered in the incident.