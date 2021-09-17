Tamil Nadu: One dead, 11 injured as police van collides with car near Arni

A police van and a car collided in Kannamangalam village near Arni in Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu on Friday, killing a 60-year-old and injuring at least 11 others.

An official from the Kannamangalam police said the van was carrying staff working at the Tiruvannamalai Superintendent of Police’s office. It crashed into a car with four people who were on their way to Gudiyatham from Chengam at around 8.30 am.

At least eight staff members, who are employed to maintain records at the SP office, and three passengers in the car were injured in the accident. They are admitted to a government hospital.

No case has been registered so far. The police said they have informed the family members of the deceased, and are conducting a further enquiry.