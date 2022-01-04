Chennai: Railway staff, wife held for staging robbery at ticket counter, looting Rs 1.32 lakh

The Government Railway Police (GRP) Tuesday arrested a railway staff and his wife for staging a robbery at Chennai’s Tiruvanmiyur railway station and recovered Rs 1.32 lakh that the couple had stolen from the reservation counter Monday.

The incident came to light when Monday morning, after standing in a queue to buy tickets for a long time, passengers grew suspicious of nobody attending them and alerted the police. When the police broke the lock of the reservation counter, they found Teeka Ram, a clerk at the ticket counter, tied up. Later in the day, CCTV visuals of the police rescuing Ram were shared widely on social media.

Ram told the police that he was threatened at gunpoint by a gang of three who tied him up and stole the cash. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and GRP reached the spot to carry out the investigation. Special teams were formed to nab the accused.

Initial investigation revealed the incident happened between 4-4:30 am Monday and there was no CCTV camera near the counter.

Speaking to the indianexpress.com, Egmore Railway DSP Srikanth Monday said the railway staff hails from Rajasthan and had been working at the station for over two years. He had said that they are collecting CCTV visuals from the surroundings and a list of old offenders, including those who had been released recently from the prison, was being made.

Later, amid questioning at Thiruvanmiyur GRP police station, the police said Teeka Ram confessed to the crime.

Addressing reporters, Jaya Gowri, DIG, Railways, said they investigated the CCTV visuals near the entry and exit points. “We formed five special teams to probe the incident. Based on the evidence, we enquired further and found that Teeka Ram had staged the robbery. He was addicted to online rummy games for over 10 years and owed money to his friends and relatives.”

Gowri added, “He hatched a plan with his wife in order to settle these debts. His wife came in an auto rickshaw to the station and after she took the money from the counter, she tied her husband and locked the door from outside and left in the same vehicle. We have recovered the entire amount from his residence, the case is still under investigation,” she said.

Commenting on the absence of CCTV cameras near the ticket counter, the DIG said they will take up the issue with the railways.