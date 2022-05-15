Four trapped inside 300-feet Tamil Nadu quarry; NDRF carries out rescue ops

Updated: May 15, 2022 12:15:17 pm
As many as four workers were trapped inside a 300-feet deep quarry near Ponnakudi in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district Sunday after a giant boulder rolled down into the pit Saturday night. While the police managed to bring out two workers, efforts are still in progress to rescue the other four workers.
Following the incident, two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were called in from Arakkonam to Palayamkottai, for the rescue operation, news agency ANI reported.
Tamil Nadu | NDRF team consisting of 30 personnel from 4th Battalion Arakkonam were rushed to Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli district to rescue those trapped due to falling of a boulder to 300-feet underneath quarry mines; 27X7 control room monitoring the situation: NDRF pic.twitter.com/C0iFzspAmV
— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2022
The NDRF control room in Arakkonam is closely monitoring the situation round the clock and all efforts are being made in close collaboration with the Tamil Nadu government, according to ANI.
