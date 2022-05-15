Four trapped inside 300-feet Tamil Nadu quarry; NDRF carries out rescue ops

As many as four workers were trapped inside a 300-feet deep quarry near Ponnakudi in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district Sunday after a giant boulder rolled down into the pit Saturday night. While the police managed to bring out two workers, efforts are still in progress to rescue the other four workers.

Following the incident, two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were called in from Arakkonam to Palayamkottai, for the rescue operation, news agency ANI reported.

The NDRF control room in Arakkonam is closely monitoring the situation round the clock and all efforts are being made in close collaboration with the Tamil Nadu government, according to ANI.