TN: Tiruchirappalli Corporation adopts pilot project to promote waste segregation

The Tiruchirappalli Corporation in association with a Tiruppur-based start-up, The Money Bin, has undertaken a project on a pilot basis to encourage residents to hand over recyclables to volunteers at their doorstep and earn money in the process.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Mohan Ramasamy (31), the founder of the start-up, said, “Despite awareness campaigns by the urban local bodies, residents in many areas still put recyclable and non-recyclable waste together. Hence my team has come up with this plan to motivate the public to segregate recyclable waste.”

(Express photo)

Mohan further said that they were already carrying out this initiative in a few town panchayats and municipalities in Tiruppur for the past three months. He added that Tiruchirappalli mayor M Anbazhagan evinced interest in the scheme after seeing it being implemented elsewhere. The project will be implemented in Tiruchirappalli Ward 27 comprising nearly 5,000 houses.

The start-up is reportedly planning to implement the project for at least a month and then take a decision on extending its services to other areas in the city based on the feedback from the corporation and residents.

The start-up said that residents would be provided with a yellow-coloured waste collection bag to dispose of plastic and electronic items, books and papers, cardboard boxes, containers, iron and aluminium products, among others. For every kg of waste, residents would be given Rs 12. The volunteers would collect the waste once in 15 days, segregate it and sell the items to recycling agencies, it added.

“We are providing residents with a bag, which will remind them about the scheme. Some might wonder why they should give us the waste items when they could simply hand them over to corporation workers, hence we thought of giving the residents an amount for every kg of waste deposited,” he said.

(Express photo)

The corporation and the start-up have identified 15 women from a self-help group (SHG) for waste collection.

“The initiative started Tuesday here. We expect to collect a minimum of two kg of waste from each house. The SHG members would distribute notices and raise awareness among the residents regarding the scheme. The bags would be weighed in the presence of residents at their doorstep. The volunteers would note down the name of residents and we would notify the residents once the waste collected from them reaches us. The SHG women will receive Rs 5 for every kg of waste they collect,” Mohan added.