Don’t hesitate to use gun for self-defence, Tamil Nadu DGP to cops after Tiruchirapalli SI’s murder

Tamil Nadu director general of police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu on Tuesday said cops should never be hesitant to use a gun to defend themselves if the situation demands so. He was addressing reporters after paying tribute to S Boominathan (50), a special sub-inspector of Tiruchirapalli rural police, who was killed while apprehending alleged goat thieves on Saturday.

Boominathan’s death, DGP Babu said, is a massive loss for the police department as he visited the officer’s family and offered condolences.

“He was a fighter and a duty-conscious person. He did not let the thieves escape thinking it was just goat theft, he chased them for over 15 kilometres and captured them. He also seized weapons from them. He called the mother of one of the minors and told her that her son had committed a crime and asked her to visit the station and pick him up the next day. He acted everything as per the rules and with genuine concern for them (minors),” he said.

He added that to avert these kinds of incidents, police officers who are going to secluded places have been advised to carry a handgun with six bullets and use them for self-defence if the need arises.

Boominathan was attached to the Navalpattu police station of Trichy rural police. He was chasing alleged goat thieves on his motorcycle on Saturday night after they fled from a checkpoint. He intercepted them at Palathupatti village in Pudukkottai. Even as the officer sought help from other officers over the phone to take the accused into custody, he was attacked by a three-member gang with a machete.

The officer suffered a deep wound on his head, leading to severe blood loss, and succumbed to injuries before the police team could arrive. Boominathan was laid to rest with full police honours on Sunday. Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his deepest condolences and announced a solatium of Rs 1 crore and promised a job to a member of the family.

Within 24 hours of the incident, based on CCTV footage and other evidence, the police arrested three persons, including two minors.

The main accused Manikandan (19) was remanded to 15-day judicial custody and the two minors were lodged in an observation home.