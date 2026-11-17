Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for The Indian Express... Read More
- Tags:
- TVK
The chant belonged to Lord Murugan. At Tiruchendur’s seaside temple on Sunday, playback singer Velmurugan extended it to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and his minister for temples. A festival celebrating the defeat of a demon acquired a dispute over the promotion of politicians.
“Arogara,” the devotional invocation familiar to generations of worshippers, became praise for Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister S Ramesh during live commentary accompanying Soorasamharam observance.
By Tuesday, the DMK and the BJP had found something to agree on: the ruling TVK had crossed a line.
The setting mattered. Soorasamharam, the climax of Kanda Sashti, re-enacts Murugan’s slaying of Surapadman. For devotees who fast and gather to witness it, the chant is part of worship. A familiar sound, repeated with others, carrying a meaning that precedes whoever holds the microphone.
Former DMK minister P Geetha Jeevan condemned the elevation of a person to the level of god. Another DMK leader and former minister who used to head the HR & CE ministry, P K Sekar Babu, accused the government of converting a devotional occasion into a political stage. BJP president Nainar Nagenthran demanded a public apology while Hindu Munnani members filed police complaints and demonstrated outside the temple.
K Annamalai, former BJP state chief and the founder of We The Leaders, said an ordinary apology would not suffice. He urged Vijay to condemn the incident and Ramesh to act, arguing that broadcasters carrying the official commentary live had little opportunity to intervene. If it happened again, he said, he would hold the chief minister responsible.
Ramesh responded on Tuesday that neither Vijay nor the government encouraged such praise. Authorities had sought explanations, and the performers had expressed regret and promised greater care, Ramesh said.
The controversy reflects a wider political competition over a deity closely associated with both Tamil identity and Hindu devotion. Murugan’s association with the Tamil landscape reaches back to classical literature: the Tolkappiyam, the ancient Tamil work on grammar and poetics, links Seyon, traditionally identified with Lord Murugan, to the mountainous kurinji landscape.
His six principal shrines also give that attachment a geography. Pilgrimage and practices such as carrying kavadi (ritualistic burdens) make devotion something undertaken with the body, through distance, effort and vows. Political appeals enter a relationship already lived by worshippers.
That combination helps explain his political appeal. For the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Lord Murugan offers a distinctly Tamil vocabulary for Hindu mobilisation. For the DMK, celebrating him allows an affirmation of Tamil culture and respect for believers alongside its rationalist inheritance. Reporting on its 2024 Palani conference found that party insiders also saw the event as a response to the BJP’s portrayal of the DMK as hostile to Hinduism.
The state was also witness to a number of events in the last one decade to patronise one single Hindu God. In November 2020, the then state chief of BJP, L Murugan, attempted the Vel Yatra despite the AIADMK government’s pandemic-related refusal of permission. Police detained him and other leaders.
In August 2024, the DMK government hosted the international Murugan conference at Palani; Stalin inaugurated it remotely. BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan questioned his absence in person.