The chant belonged to Lord Murugan. At Tiruchendur’s seaside temple on Sunday, playback singer Velmurugan extended it to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and his minister for temples. A festival celebrating the defeat of a demon acquired a dispute over the promotion of politicians.

“Arogara,” the devotional invocation familiar to generations of worshippers, became praise for Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister S Ramesh during live commentary accompanying Soorasamharam observance.

By Tuesday, the DMK and the BJP had found something to agree on: the ruling TVK had crossed a line.

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The setting mattered. Soorasamharam, the climax of Kanda Sashti, re-enacts Murugan’s slaying of Surapadman. For devotees who fast and gather to witness it, the chant is part of worship. A familiar sound, repeated with others, carrying a meaning that precedes whoever holds the microphone.