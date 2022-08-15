‘Tiranga Yatra’ from Kanyakumari flagged in at Thiruvananthapuram by Kerala Guv

The 75 km long ‘Tiranga Yatra’ flagged off from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu was on Sunday flagged in at Pangode Military Station by the Kerala governor as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign.

As part of the celebrations at the Colachel stadium in Pangode, 1,750 soldiers, school children and NCC cadets together created two insignia — Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav insignia and Indian Army insignia — in 10 minutes and secured the Universal Records Forum’s World Record for the largest human insignia, a defence release said.

The insignia art was designed by well known artist Davinci Suresh, it added.

At the event, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan spoke about how the Indian Army has lived up to its tradition of valour, heroism, sacrifice and fortitude and that it stands vigil along the border, watchful, prepared for any sacrifice so that the people of this country may live in peace and with honour, the release said.

Hon’ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan flagged in the #TirangaYatra of Army personnel and felicitated Gallantry Award winners,Veer naaris and Veer mathas at a function held at Pangode military station as part of #azadikaamritmahotsav2022#HarGharTiranga:PRO,KeralaRajBhavan pic.twitter.com/eF5EfLzEEx — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) August 14, 2022

He also felicitated the Gallantry Award Winners, Veer Naris and Veer Mathas, it said.

During the event, traditional Kerala martial arts form — ‘Kalaripayattu’ — was performed by the soldiers of Madras Regiment and the famous cultural musical dance form of Maharashtra, ‘Jhanj Pathak’, was performed by the Maratha Light Infantry, it said.