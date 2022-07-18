Kallakurichi violence: Timeline of events that followed student’s death in Tamil Nadu

A Class 12 student of a private higher secondary school at Chinna Salem near Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu allegedly died by suicide on the night of July 12, after leaving behind a note saying that she was tortured by two teachers, the police said.

While the teachers denied the allegations, parents and relatives of the student, blocked the Kallakurichi-Salem highway on Wednesday, raising slogans against the school management.

Here is what followed after the student’s death:

July 12: Class 12 student of a private school at Chinna Salem near Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi died by suicide

July 13: Watchman of the hostel building allegedly found the girl’s body on the ground in the morning and alerted the school authorities. The local police were informed and the girl was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead.

In a note that was recovered, the girl allegedly named two teachers, saying that they tortured her and a couple of other students by forcing them to study all the time.

Following this, close to 50 family members staged a ‘road roko’ at the Kallakurichi-Salem highway seeking justice for her death and accusing the school management of pushing her to take the extreme step, the police said.

Sources said that shortly after the girl’s death, when her family and local residents protested, they were promised strict action against the school.

A case was registered under Section 174 (unnatural death) of CrPC.

July 17: With no action even after three days, around 2,000 people arrived at the school around 10 am on Sunday in response to a protest call on social media by youth groups in the area.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Private schools call for one-day shutdown condemning Kallakurichi violence; CM MK Stalin votes in Prez polls after discharge from Kauvery Hospitalhttps://t.co/DPNdJC2cBK — Express Chennai (@ie_chennai) July 18, 2022

The protest turned violent, with the mob pelting stones and ransacking the school building, classrooms and the principal’s cabin. They also set fire to school buses parked on the campus, besides attacking at least three police vehicles.

DIG M Pandian and the district superintendent of police were among those who were injured in the stone-pelting before a police team was able to manage the situation.

Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed regret over the violence and assured punishment for all those involved in the girl’s death. Appealing for peace, the chief minister said he had ordered the home secretary and the DGP to visit the site of the violence.

July 18: Private schools in Tamil Nadu have called for a shutdown of their institutions on Monday condemning the violence in Kallakurichi.

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to form special teams to identify those who indulged in the violence on Sunday. The court has also ordered a fresh autopsy in the case.