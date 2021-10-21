Tiger T23 responding well to treatment, say animal rescue centre authorities

Tiger T23, which was captured by the forest department after a 21-day-long hunt in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve on October 15, is responding well to treatment and is on the course of recovery, the authorities said.

The tiger had reportedly killed four people and was tranquilized and captured by the forest department near the Masinagudi forest. While there were initial reports that it would be taken to the Aringar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai, it was finally relocated to the Chamundi Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Koorgalli near Mysore Zoo.

#Tiger23 responding well to the treatment. Officials say the front leg swelling is coming down and its wounds are showing signs of healing.

While speaking to indianexpress.com, Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ramachandran had said that the tiger is old and had sustained injuries possibly during territorial fights with other young tigers. He added that after examining the tiger and seeking an expert’s opinion, they will be deciding the next course of action.

Chief Wildlife Warden Dr Shekhar Kumar Niraj told indianexpress.com that the tiger was doing well and is on the course towards complete recovery. “He ate around 6 kg of beef on Wednesday. The swelling on the front leg is slowly getting better and its wounds are healing. He was dull till 1 pm on Wednesday but that might have been due to the stress following confinement. He has been active since Wednesday afternoon as he was exposed to daykraal where he is able to move in an open area surrounded by trees and a green fence. The treatment has started and the antibiotics are working well. We are not thinking about any operation now,” he added.

Dr Shekhar informed that injections are being administered through blow dart/jab sticks and no sedation or squeeze caging has been attempted as it might increase the stress. He said the tiger has to completely recover, be active and agile before they can attempt any of those things.

“The Hemoglobin level has gone above 9 which is a good sign,” he added.

On Tuesday, the tiger had been aggressive when a doctor had come to visit it inside the enclosure. As per the release, it had cut the iron grill mesh and broken one of its canines which was recorded and preserved.