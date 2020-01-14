Rajinikanth public meeting LIVE Updates: All eyes on Rajini as he attends Thuglak magazine event with Venkaiah Naidu

Rajinikanth will be given the first copy of a volume recalling Cho and Thuglak by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. Rajinikanth will be given the first copy of a volume recalling Cho and Thuglak by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

With popular Tamil newsweekly magazine, Thuglak completing 50 years today, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth will be attending a function at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai at 6 pm.

During the event, a volume recalling the works the late Cho Ramaswamy, the founder and editor of the magazine and Thuglak will be released by the Vice President, with the first copy being presented to Rajini.

A pre-recorded message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be played at the start of the event.