Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Rajinikanth public meeting LIVE Updates: All eyes on Rajini as he attends Thuglak magazine event with Venkaiah Naidu

Thuglak Magazine 50th Anniversary LIVE Updates: Catch the latest news in Chennai as we bring you live updates on the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Thuglak magazine.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: January 14, 2020 5:42:27 pm
Darbar, DArbar box office collection Rajinikanth will be given the first copy of a volume recalling Cho and Thuglak by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

With popular Tamil newsweekly magazine, Thuglak completing 50 years today, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth will be attending a function at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai at 6 pm.

During the event, a volume recalling the works the late Cho Ramaswamy, the founder and editor of the magazine and Thuglak will be released by the Vice President, with the first copy being presented to Rajini.

A pre-recorded message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be played at the start of the event.

Get Chennai, Tamil Nadu news today with live updates on the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Thuglaq magazine.

    17:42 (IST)14 Jan 2020
    Black outfits banned at event

    In the invitation for the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Thuglak magazine, the organisers have specified that people wearing black outfits will be denied entry to the event. 

    17:36 (IST)14 Jan 2020
    Police carry out stringent security check
    17:31 (IST)14 Jan 2020
    Public makes a bee-line to Kalaivanar Arangam

    People have begun arriving at Kalaivanar Arangam today, for the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Thuglak magazine.

    The event is scheduled to commence at 6 pm. Express Photo: Janardhan Koushik
    17:22 (IST)14 Jan 2020
    Thuglak editor tweets a recall to magazine's previous edition
    17:11 (IST)14 Jan 2020
