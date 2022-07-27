Three Tamil Nadu wetlands declared as Ramsar sites

July 27, 2022 7:30:14 am
Three wetlands from Tamil Nadu have been recognised as Wetlands of International Importance, i.e. Ramsar Site, the state Forest Department said on Tuesday.
The Ramsar Convention on Wetlands of International Importance is an international treaty for the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands. It is also known as the Convention on Wetlands.
It is named after the city of Ramsar in Iran, where the convention was signed in 1971, an official release said.
"பள்ளிக்கரணை சதுப்பு நிலம், பிச்சாவரம் அலையாத்திக் காடுகள், கரிக்கிலி பறவைகள் காப்பகம் ஆகியவை தற்போது ஈரநிலங்களுக்கான உலகின் மதிப்பு மிகுந்த ‘ராம்சர்’ அங்கீகாரத்தை பெற்றுள்ளன.
The Pallikaranai Marshlands in Chennai, Karikili Bird Sanctuary in Chengalpattu district and Pichavaram Mangrove in Cuddalore district are now recognised as Wetlands of International Importance, it said.
It said the government has taken several initiatives and efforts for protection and conservation of the state’s unique and pristine natural ecosystems.
“Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission is one of such initiatives of this government for conservation and wise use of natural wetlands,” the release added.
Chief Minister M K Stalin lauded the forest department.
“…TN now has four Ramsar sites including Kodiakkarai (Nagapattinam). I congratulate TN Forest Dept on this milestone,” he said in a tweet.
