Three police officers in Tamil Nadu booked for alleged burglary

As per the reports, the local people had found cash and jewellery missing from those houses and suspecting the cops, the people had surrounded them before leaving the village. (Representative Image)

In an uncanny incident, a Sub-inspector and two constables have been booked for allegedly stealing Rs 8.5 lakh and gold ornaments during a prohibition raid at Kurumalai hills in Nachimedu village near Ariyur in Vellore district.

Based on a complaint about few people brewing illicit arrack, three police personnel – SI Anbagalan, constables Yuvaraj and Ilayaraja – attached to Ariyur police station broke into the houses of Elango and Selvam as part of their raid on Wednesday.

The officers found around 50 liters for illicit arrack and other substances needed for its production.

As per the reports, the locals found cash and jewellery missing from those houses and suspecting the cops, they surrounded them before leaving the village.

Subsequently, local politicians and Bagayam Police Station Inspector Suba Ashok were informed about the incident, after which she reached the spot. The police returned back the valuables to the concerned personnel.

A source said there was a similar raid in the area last week and the villagers were angry about it.

“This could be a ploy by the villagers because police personnel were regularly raiding their areas not allowing them to do their business. The persons involved in brewing the arrack were also present during the raid but were hiding in a different place. The police personnel did not get down from the hills, they just kept the money alongside the raided substances, the video recording which was circulated widely didn’t show the full process,” the source said.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Inspector Suba said all three police officers have been booked under section 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to the commission of an offense punishable with imprisonment), 380 (Theft in dwelling house) of the IPC.

“The hilly terrain is being used for brewing illicit liquor. In the past, many people have been arrested and we are continuously monitoring it. Based on a tip-off, the police had gone for the raid. These villagers had surrounded them suspecting that they have stolen their valuables. We have booked the officers under two sections, further investigation is on to nab the distillers,” she said.