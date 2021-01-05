Three more test positive for UK variant of Covid-19 in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Dr. Radhakrishnan Tuesday confirmed that three more people from Chennai have contracted the UK variant of Covid-19. He said that so far four people have tested positive for the new strain in the state, including a man who had already tested positive for the same variant and is now undergoing treatment at the King Institute in Guindy.

Of the 44 people who tested positive after reaching Tamil Nadu, genome sequencing of 12 people have been completed and the results of the rest are awaited from Pune. “They are doing well; they are undergoing treatment at the King Institute in a special ward,” Radhakrishnan added.

On the outbreak of bird flu, Radhakrishnan said humans are likely to contract the disease and the Animal Husbandry Department is strictly monitoring six districts – Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Theni, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, and Nilgiris – that share close borders with Kerala.

“Twenty-six interstate border check-posts have been alerted and vehicles carrying poultry and other forms will not be allowed to enter the state. Other vehicles are also strictly monitored and disinfected before entering the state,” he said.

The Chennai Corporation on Sunday said they are adopting the saturation process in all hotels and resorts in the city. Commenting on the cluster at Chennai luxury hotels, the health secretary said there is absolutely no reason to panic as the positive rate is below 2.7 per cent and people shouldn’t be worried about cases from one sector as the civic body is testing every other place where there is a large public gathering.

“From December 15, a total of 8,449 samples have been taken. Till yesterday 166 people including staffers have tested positive and per day less than five cases are testing positive. There is no reason to panic, less than 900 cases are being reported across Tamil Nadu. The mini-clinics are well received by the people, they walk-in to clinic and get tested if they develop any symptoms and get their results within a certain time period. Since its rainy days, we have a threat of Dengue next. All district collectors have been informed to spread awareness on this,” he said.

When asked about the status of Covid-19 vaccine trials, which Tamil Nadu conducted two days earlier, Radhakrishnan said the dry run was successful and they have submitted their trial assessment and are waiting for further instructions from the Centre. He further said that 51 cold storage capacities are ready to store 2.5 crore vaccines in the state and more than 2,000 secondary storage will be made available.

When asked about the government’s decision to permit 100 per cent occupancy in theatres, Radhakrishnan said he came across the G.O. issued by the Revenue Department and he will take up the issue with them. “For any matter, there are SOPs and we have to follow those guidelines. We will have a look at those details and further discuss that,” he added.