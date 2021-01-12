Three members of ‘Chennai Talks’ Youtube channel arrested for uploading obscene content

In a 10 minute 36 seconds video titled ‘How 2020 went| Girls Open Speech’, the anchor was seen asking women at the Besant Nagar Beach questions about how they spent the last year amid lockdown rules.

The Chennai city police Monday arrested three members of a Tamil YouTube channel ‘Chennai Talks’ for uploading a video of profanity content.

A resident of Besant Nagar filed a complaint Monday evening demanding strict against the people responsible for the interview of a woman who spoke indecently in public.

The channel anchor Azeen Batcha, cameraman Ajay Babu and channel owner Dinesh Kumar were arrested by the police under four sections of the IPC including 294 b, 354 b, 509, 506 part 1, and part four of the women harassment act. The Saidapet court Tuesday remanded the accused to 15 days judicial custody. They are currently lodged in Chengalpet prison.

As per reports, few people had raised objections during the channel’s previous recordings. However, the crew continued to record videos and upload them on their channel.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Karthikeyan, a renowned cyber law expert says most of the Youtube channels are not following any ethics and upload the content with the sole intention to make their video viral. “If you read the terms and the condition while creating an account on YouTube, it says that any kind of obscenity or sexually explicit content is not allowed. In spite of that, YouTube channels like ‘Chennai Talks’ has been uploading these contents. We culturally differ from western countries. YouTube is an American company, the obscenity that they cite is different from what we refer to here,” he said, adding that the government should form a regulatory body to monitor the contents on YouTube.