Three held near Chennai’s Tambaram for supplying addictive pills to students

The Chennai police busted a three-member gang that allegedly supplied addictive pills to college students and others near Tambaram on Thursday, officers said, adding that nearly 600 tablets and 100 syringes were seized from them.

According to the police, based on a tip-off that addictive pills were being distributed near college grounds and other areas in Tambaram, a special team was formed to nab the perpetrators on the directions of the Tambaram Commissionerate.

On Thursday, as police officers monitored a private college near Pallavaram, three men attempted to flee on seeing them, the police said, adding that they gave contradictory answers on being questioned. They were later taken to the station and upon interrogation, the accused Fasial (24), Jawaharullah (27) and Udhayaseelan (28) said they were supplying pills to college students, officers said.

The police revealed that the gang brought the tablets illegally from Mumbai and supplied them to students across the city.

A statement issued by the police quoted a psychiatrist at the local government hospital and said the pills in question are used as painkillers, but in large quantities, they may cause severe problems in the lungs, kidneys and the nervous system. They added that the drugs may also lead addicts to take extreme decisions, including encouraging suicidal thoughts.

Tambaram commissioner Amal Raj said many students use these painkillers and sleeping pills and advised parents to monitor them, especially if they show changes in behaviour around their friends. The commissioner noted that the police will continue to take stringent action, including slapping the Goonda Act, on anti-social elements who supply such pills.