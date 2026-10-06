Three drivers suspected of taking minor girls to granite baron Veeramani arrested

Veeramani, 84, was arrested on August 29 along with M Shanthi, 60, and her husband, Mahendra Simhan, 63. (File image)

The Central Crime Branch has arrested three longtime drivers of Gem Granites founder R Veeramani, accusing them of bringing minor girls to him and helping facilitate sexual offences that are now the subject of five separate cases, police said.

The three men – Lazar, Parthiban and Babu – were arrested on Monday after the Anti-Vice Squad and the Special Investigation Team questioned them earlier. Their arrests bring the number of people held in connection with the widening investigation to seven.

Police alleged that the drivers had been assigned to escort minor girls from their homes to a guest house used by Veeramani in Teynampet, where some of the alleged offences took place.