Three booked for collecting fees at Chennai corporation’s free toilets

The Chennai police have booked three people who were found collecting money from users of public toilets, the city corporation said on Friday.

As many as 7,590 free public toilets are functioning at 943 places in the Tamil Nadu capital, according to officials.

Following complaints that some people were collecting money from the public for using the free toilets, a team of officials were deployed to monitor them. On Thursday, the officials found that a few people were collecting money from users at Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar in the Teynampet zone. They registered a police complaint against three such people.

According to a release from the corporation, dilapidated toilets and urinals at 366 places in the city are being fixed under the Clean India Project at a cost of Rs 36 crore. New toilets are being constructed in crowded areas such as markets.

Stringent action will be taken against those who charge users of public toilets in the city, corporation officials said.