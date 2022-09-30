scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Three booked for collecting fees at Chennai corporation’s free toilets

As many as 7,590 free public toilets are functioning at 943 places in the Tamil Nadu capital, according to officials.

Stringent action will be taken against those who charge users of public toilets in the city, corporation officials said. (Representational image)

The Chennai police have booked three people who were found collecting money from users of public toilets, the city corporation said on Friday.

As many as 7,590 free public toilets are functioning at 943 places in the Tamil Nadu capital, according to officials.

Following complaints that some people were collecting money from the public for using the free toilets, a team of officials were deployed to monitor them. On Thursday, the officials found that a few people were collecting money from users at Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar in the Teynampet zone. They registered a police complaint against three such people.

According to a release from the corporation, dilapidated toilets and urinals at 366 places in the city are being fixed under the Clean India Project at a cost of Rs 36 crore. New toilets are being constructed in crowded areas such as markets.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tucked away in the heart of Kolkata’s Cossipore area lies the city’...Premium
Tucked away in the heart of Kolkata’s Cossipore area lies the city’...
How RBI has cut the growth forecast by raising itPremium
How RBI has cut the growth forecast by raising it
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...Premium
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliatesPremium
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliates
More from Chennai

Stringent action will be taken against those who charge users of public toilets in the city, corporation officials said.

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 06:44:33 pm
Next Story

FEMA authority approves India’s biggest seizure order against Chinese mobile company Xiaomi: ED

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 30: Latest News
Advertisement